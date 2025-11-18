Two From Karnataka Among Victims Of Saudi Arabia Bus Tragedy

Bidar/Hubballi: A 52-year-old man from Hubballi and an 80-year-old woman from Bidar in Karnataka are among the Indians who lost their lives in the tragic bus accident in Saudi Arabia.

Abdul Ghani Shirahatti, a resident of Hubballi, had been working as a driver in Abu Dhabi for the past 25 years. He was travelling to Madina with friends from Hyderabad when the accident occurred.

“He was working in Abu Dhabi for 25 years as a driver. His wife and four children live here in Hubballi,” Abdul’s brother told Deccan Chronicle. “He had gone with his friends from Hyderabad. We learned about the accident from the families of his friends,” he added.

Following the tragedy, Minority Welfare Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan has extended support to the bereaved family. To facilitate travel for the last rites, the Minister arranged visas, flight tickets, hotel stay and other necessary arrangements for three family members — Umar Saheb, Maula Ali and Mainuddin Makhandar — who departed for Madina from Bengaluru. After the funeral, the Minister also enabled them to perform Umrah before returning, in addition to providing financial assistance for the journey.

He has further directed Haj Committee CEO Sarfaraz Khan to offer all possible support to the family.

Meanwhile, Rahmat Bi (80), a resident of CMC Colony in Mailur Nagar, Bidar, was identified as the second victim from Karnataka. She had travelled from Bidar on November 9 to Hyderabad and then proceeded to Mecca with her relatives. Having spent eight days in Mecca, she was en route to Madina when the accident occurred.

Her family, however, is distressed and unhappy over the lack of clear information on her status and related procedures.

They have urged Haj Minister Rahim Khan, who also hails from Bidar, to provide clarity and ensure proper arrangements.