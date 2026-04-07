Two Forest Guards Killed As Goods Vehicle Hits Bike In Vijayanagara

VIJAYANAGARA: Two forest guards were killed after a goods vehicle rammed into their motorcycle near Venkatapura village in the taluk on Sunday night.

The deceased have been identified as Krishna (26), a resident of Kamalapura, and Hanumanthappa (50) of Venkatapura. Both were working as forest guards on a contract basis in the Forest Department. Krishna has been working for 7 years, and Hanumanthappa has been working for 9 years.

According to sources, the duo working in the Anti-Poaching Camp was on their way to duty when a Bolero goods vehicle transporting materials collided with their motorcycle. The impact resulted in their death on the spot.

Police have seized the vehicle involved in the accident and launched an investigation. A case has been registered at the Kamalapura police station.