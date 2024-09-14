Two FIRs Against BJP MLA Filed in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Munirathna was on Saturday evening arrested by the police in connection with alleged intimidation to a contractor demanding a bribe and also over caste abuse. Meanwhile, BJP served notice on Munirathna seeking explanation over his alleged intimidation and caste abuse.

Munirathna was arrested by the police in Kolar when he was travelling in a car. His car was intercepted by the police and ferried him to Bengaluru city for medical check-up at Bowing Hospital. Munirathna represents Raja Rajeshwari Nagar Assembly seat in Bengaluru city and in the previous BJP rule he served as Minister of Horticulture.



After two First Information Reports were filed against Munirathna,police conducted a search at his residence in Vyalikaval but to no avail before he was traced travelling in a car.



On Friday, Chaluvaraju, a contractor of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) filed a complaint with Vyalikaval police station where he accused Munirathna of intimidation demanding a bribe of about Rs 20 lakh to avail a contract for solid waste management.



Cheluvaraja also alleged he was assaulted by Munirathna apart from repeated threats of cancellation of contract from the BBMP demanding a bribe. He met Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and sought protection for his life from Munirathna.



He said he is in possession of 4 audio recordings having conversation between him and Munrathna.



Once a close aide of Munirarthna and a former corporator of BBMP Velu Naikar filed a complaint against Munirathna accusing him of caste abuse. The complaint was filed at Vyalikaval police station. After the arrest of Munirathna, Velu told reporters justice has been done and termed Munirathna an arrogant person.