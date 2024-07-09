Two die in road accident at Ingaleshwar Road

Vijayapura: Two people were killed in a road accident on Ingaleshwar Road in Basavana Bagewadi of Vijayapura district.

The incident occurred late Monday night when a speeding car struck a road divider, leading to the deaths of Mallu Dolagonda, (32) and Parashu Minajigi (26).

Another person identified as Revanasiddha Shekanni (27) sustained serious injuries and is currently receiving treatment at a private hospital in Vijayapura.

The Basavana Bagewadi police have registered a case and are investigating the incident.