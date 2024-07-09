Top
Karnataka
DC Correspondent
9 July 2024 11:32 AM GMT
The incident occurred late Monday night when a speeding car struck a road divider, leading to the deaths of Mallu Dolagonda, (32) and Parashu Minajigi (26)
Two die in road accident at Ingaleshwar Road
Another person identified as Revanasiddha Shekanni (27) sustained serious injuries and is currently receiving treatment at a private hospital in Vijayapura. — Representational Image/By Arrangement

Vijayapura: Two people were killed in a road accident on Ingaleshwar Road in Basavana Bagewadi of Vijayapura district.

The incident occurred late Monday night when a speeding car struck a road divider, leading to the deaths of Mallu Dolagonda, (32) and Parashu Minajigi (26).

Another person identified as Revanasiddha Shekanni (27) sustained serious injuries and is currently receiving treatment at a private hospital in Vijayapura.

The Basavana Bagewadi police have registered a case and are investigating the incident.

