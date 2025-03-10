Two Die in Dilapidated Building Collapse in Hassan

Bengaluru: Two persons died after a dilapidated building collapsed on them and they were trapped under the debris in Belur town of Hassan district on Sunday. The deceased have been identified as Amarnath (45) and Nazir (38). Besides, it is suspected 5 others might have been trapped in the debris.

In the building collapse incident, Jyothi and Neelamma, selling fruits, sustained serious injuries and have been treated at a hospital. Three others were also injured. The dilapidated building belonged to Satyanarayan Gowda of Cheekanahalli in Belur taluk.

It is alleged fruit vendors conducted their business in the dilapidated building and the structure came crashing down. Belur MLA H.K. Suresh blamed Town Municipal officials for the deaths of two persons and stated no action was initiated by officials concerned to stop business in the dilapidated structure.

Hassan Superintendent of Police Mohammad Sujeeta visited the spot and assured to investigate the case. Meanwhile, personnel from the police department, fire force and emergency service took up rescue operations at the spot.