Two Killed, Two Injured As Car Veers Off Road

Vijayapura : Two elderly persons were killed and two others sustained serious injuries after the car in which they were travelling met with an accident near Basavanahatti Cross on the Basavanabagewadi–Talikote state highway in Vijayapura district on Friday morning.

Police told Deccan Chronicle that the accident occurred around 7.20 am. The victims were part of a group travelling to Srisaila in three cars when one of the vehicles, driven by Krishna, went off the road and fell into a ditch.

Of the four people travelling in the car, two died, while the other two sustained injuries. The deceased have been identified as Ramappa (60) and Chandravva (68).

The injured, identified as Ramappa’s wife Sevanthi and his son Krishna, are undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

Basavanabagewadi police have registered a case.