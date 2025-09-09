Two Crash To Death At A Shopping Mall In Mysuru City

BENGALURU: Two persons, one of them a visitor to the B.M. Habitat Mall in Jayalakshmi Puram, of Mysuru city crashed on the floor after they fell from the fourth floor leading to their death on Monday evening.

The deceased have been identified as Sunil (35), a resident of Neralaguppe village in Hunsur taluk of Mysuru district and another Chandru (22) a resident of Gokulam in Mysuru city.

Sunil was assisting a senior mall staff in changing a banner at the fourth floor of the mall and Sunil is said to have ignored his senior’s caution not to step on a false ceiling made up of Plaster of Paris which would not withstand his weight. After being asked not to step on the false ceiling, Sunil is said to have slipped on the false ceiling and caved in under his weight.

He, however, managed to hold on to a metal ramp and screamed for help. Before a ladder was arranged to rescue a hanging Sunil, a visitor to the Mall Chandru was there to watch a movie with his friends, and came across a hanging Sunil.

He rushed to his rescue and unknowingly jumped on the false ceiling and crashed on the floor. Meanwhile, Sunil lost control of the metal ramp and fell on the floor. He died on the spot while Chandru died at a hospital after he did not respond to the treatment.

Deceased Chandru’s father Veerabhadra Shetty filed a complaint with the Jayalakshmipuram police station where a case has been registered. Police arrested the building manager Sridhar on charge of negligence.