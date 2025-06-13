Two Children Among Four Killed in Road Accident Near Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A collision between a bus owned by Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) and truck belonging to West Bengal resulted in the death of four persons including two children near Gottigere, about 8-km from Hosakote near Bengaluru on National Highway 75 on Friday at around 4 am. Among the killed included a year-old child.

The accident on the Highway left as many as 16 passengers injured and two of them in critical condition. About 4 passengers sustained major fractures in them and the injured have been treated at two hospitals in Hosakote.

Police gave the names of the deceased as Keshava Reddy (44), Tulasi (21), Pranathi (4) and a year-old child. Police said the APSRTC bus from Tirupati was on its way to Bengaluru city when it met with an accident while trying to overtake a truck belonging to West Bengal. The bus is said to have crashed into the truck.

Owing to the impact of the collision, sources said, a major portion of the APSRTC bus was damaged and the bus had 30 passengers. A team of doctors treated the injured. The condition of 8 passengers is said to be stable.