Tribal Encroachment in Nagarahole: New Sheds Demolished

Some tribal families claiming forest rights forced their way into the Attur Kolli forest area, part of the Nagarahole Wildlife Division within the Nagarahole Tiger Reserve, and set up six additional sheds on June 17 after clearing vegetation and felling around 42 small trees in the protected forest.Acting swiftly on Wednesday, officials from the Nagarahole Wildlife Sub-Division, led by Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF) Ananya Kumar, demolished the six newly constructed sheds erected by the tribal families.The forest officials had earlier directed the illegally encamped families to dismantle the new structures themselves, but no action was taken. A reminder notice was served on June 18, following an initial notice issued on June 17.In a statement issued Wednesday, ACF Ananya Kumar said the encroaching families refused to vacate the area and even blocked forest and police personnel from entering the encroached site. However, officials managed to access the location via an alternate route and removed the sheds.The tribal families, who had previously resided in nearby coffee plantations, are reported to have been encouraged by certain non-governmental organisations — including a foreign-based entity operating in the region — to enter and occupy the protected area, according to a forest official who spoke to Deccan Chronicle.This is not the first such incident. On May 5, six tribal families had earlier entered and occupied a portion of the Attur Kolli forest area. The Sub-Division Level Forest Rights Committee (SDLC) in Madikeri district reviewed their claims and rejected them on May 22, allowing the claimants the option to appeal to the District Level Committee (DLC) within 60 days.Forest officials had clearly instructed the tribal families not to extend their occupied boundary in Attur Kolli. However, defying the directive, six more families entered the area on June 17 and erected additional structures.ACF Ananya Kumar told Deccan Chronicle that the six earlier sheds built on May 5 have not been removed, as the families have been given time to appeal the SDLC’s decision before the DLC.