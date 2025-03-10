Treated Water for Chinnaswamy Stadium During IPL Matches

Bengaluru: To meet water requirements of Chinnaswamy stadium during the Indian Premier League (IPL) matches when summer will be at its peak, Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) will continue to supply treated water to the stadium in Bengaluru city on average 75,000 litres a day. IPL matches are scheduled to start from March 22 and Chinnaswamy stadium will host several matches.

The members of Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) made a request to BWSSB for water in last year’s IPL and then officials concerned of BWSSB supplied water to the stadium from its Cubbon Park Waste Water Treatment Plant.

“The same arrangement will continue this year too,” stated Chairman of BWSSB Dr Ram Prashath Manohar in Bengaluru on Monday and said Bengaluru city has been recognized as the leading cities in Asia for recycling treated water. The water requirements of KSCA will be met this year as well.

The Chairman of BWSSB told reporters the Board has been constantly initiating steps to create awareness among the residents of reuse of treated water to be used for various non-potable purposes.

The awareness among residents on use of treated water has been taken-up after scientists attached to IISc, Bengaluru warned of potential water shortages during summer owing to depletion in groundwater.

Dr Manohar pointed to the Board taking steps to promote the use of treated water to address the severe water crisis last year in Bengaluru city.