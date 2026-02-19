Transport Employees To Take ‘Bengaluru Chalo’ In Demand Over Pending 38 Wage Arrears

BENGALURU: Transport employees belonging to Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), North West Karnataka Road Transport Corporation, Kalyana Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (KKRTC) and Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) would take out a protest ‘Bengaluru Chalo’ on Thursday at Freedom Park in Bengaluru city to draw the attention of the State to settle their wage arrears and pay revision.

Cautioning the State Government, the members of Joint Action Committee stated if the State Government failed to respond to their demand in a positive manner by Thursday 4 pm, they threatened to suspend bus services across the State from Friday.

Minister of Transport Ramalinga Reddy told reporters in Bengaluru he has directed KSRTC Managing Director Akram Pasha to hold discussions with members of Joint Action Committee over ‘Bengaluru Chalo’ protest and exuded confidence that bus services will not be affected.

State president of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra extended support for the members of Karnataka Road Transport Mazdoor Unions Federation “non-cooperation” movement and termed the demand of the transport employees legitimate.

Vijayendra urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to clear wage arrears of 38 months before the situation turns violent.