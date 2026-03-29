Traffic Signals in Close Proximity Make Rides on Mysuru City Roads Tough For Commuters

BENGALURU: Installation of numerous traffic signals at various intersections/locations across Mysuru city has made hell of a life for riders/drivers, allege city base advocate Bhaskar A.M. while traffic police assured to have a relook if any locations faced major “inconvenience.”

Questioning the rationale of the installing traffic signals, Advocate Bhaskar told Deccan Chronicle on Sunday he sought certain from the office of Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Mysuru through Right to Information Act (RTI) in December previous year and responding to the advocate officials replied “documents not available” related to his queries.

Bhaskar stated failure on part of Traffic officials to furnish details sought at prima facie level establishes that the installation of traffic signals are “unscientific” and against India Road Congress (IRC), a premier technical body of highway engineers, guidelines in Mysuru city. Mysuru is the home district of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Out of several questions posed to by the advocate regarding traffic signals, one query was answered that was over the authority/department that recommended installation of traffic signals and the answer was “Police department recommended for installation of traffic signals.”

Among the details sought by the advocate included certified copy of Pedestrian Count Study Report of certain junctions, copy of Delay and Queue Length Study Report, Road Geometry/Visibility Study Report, certified copies of the file noting/approval orders relating to installation of traffic signals and name of the authority/department that recommended installation of the traffic signals.

The advocate’s other queries included details of expenditure incurred for the supply, installation, operation and maintenance of traffic signals, copy of the justification note/reasoning recorded by the authority for selecting a particular location for installing traffic signals among others.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Srivatsa sought a probe into installation of traffic signal poles and alleged “Traffic signal poles appear to be substandard quality.” The MLA said he observed poles at Agrahara Circle in Mysuru city “wobbling” to slight blowing of wind. “I fear the poles might get uprooted at any moment putting the lives of the public at risk,” said the MLA.

A driver said “What will be the situation during Dasara festivities when Mysuru city reports