Traffic Drive: Mangaluru Cops Fine Violators ₹53 Lakh in 3 Months

Mangaluru: In a major traffic enforcement drive in the past three months, the Mangaluru City Police booked 11,220 cases for various violations — including illegal parking, overspeeding near accident-prone areas, and use of tinted glass — collecting a total of Rs 53,69,100 in fines.



“To ensure smooth traffic movement in Mangaluru city and address public complaints about vehicles being parked illegally and obstructing the flow of traffic, the Mangaluru City Police conducted a special drive over the past three months. During this operation, 4,793 cases were booked against vehicle owners and drivers for no parking, wrong parking, double parking, and footpath parking, resulting in fines totaling Rs 23,21,200,” City Police Commissioner Sudhir Kumar Reddy said in a statement.

Following public complaints about congestion caused by commercial complexes and large shopping establishments, police officials also held meetings with their managements, instructing them to make adequate parking arrangements for customers. Notices were issued to ensure compliance and to prevent obstruction to public roads.

As part of efforts to prevent accidents, the police identified several black spots—accident-prone areas—and booked 562 cases against motorists driving at excessive speeds near these locations, collecting Rs 5,62,000 in penalties.

In another major enforcement action, the police cracked down on vehicles with tinted glass and black films, registering 5,865 cases and imposing fines totalling Rs 24,85,900. The tinted films were removed from all vehicles in accordance with Supreme Court directives.