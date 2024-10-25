Traffic cop clings to car bonnet, dragged by driver refusing to stop in Karnataka



Shivamogga (Karnataka): A traffic police official on duty was dragged for several metres on the bonnet of a car, when he tried to stop it for routine check and verification, police said.

The incident happened near Sahyadri College in this district headquarters town on Thursday, the video of which is now getting widely circulated on social media platforms.

In the footage, the cop can be seen clinging to the bonnet of the vehicle.

With a traffic policeman trying to stop the car, the driver is seen initially slowing down, but suddenly accelerating forcing the policeman who was in front of it to jump onto the bonnet.

The car driver then drags the policeman who was clinging to the bonnet for several metres, before stopping and then fleeing away, police said.

Police said they have registered a case and the driver has been identified as Mithun Jagadale, a cable operator, and he has been arrested.



