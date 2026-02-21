Four Including Toddler Die As Tractor-Trailers Overturn Near Jamkhandi

Bagalkot : Four people, including a two-year-old child, were killed and 17 others injured when a tractor carrying labourers plunged into a roadside ditch near Kattikere in the early hours of Saturday, police said.

Police told Deccan Chronicle that 21 labourers from Maharashtra were travelling in two trailers attached to a tractor after completing sugarcane harvesting work. The accident occurred around 1.45 am when the tractor driver suddenly applied the brakes near Kattikere, on the outskirts of Jamkhandi, causing both trailers to detach and topple into the roadside ditch.

The deceased have been identified as Lakshmi (22), Rekha (40), Manisha (19), and Alki (2). Police said Alki was the daughter of Manisha.

Seventeen others sustained injuries in the mishap. Of them, two were shifted to Vijayapura for treatment, while 15 are being treated at the government hospital in Jamkhandi.

According to the preliminary report, all the victims are residents of Gopwadi village in Pusad taluk of Yavatmal district in Maharashtra.

A case has been registered at the Jamkhandi Town police station, and further investigation is on.