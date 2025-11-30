Tigress Reunites With Four Cubs After Three Days in Mysuru

BENGALURU: It was a re-union of a tigress with her 4 cubs on Sunday at Chamundi Wild Animals Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre in Mysuru after 3-days of separation. At first forest officials captured a tigress in an agricultural field at Gowdanakatte, a village on the periphery of Nagarahole Tiger Reserve in Hunsur taluk of Mysuru district and 3-days later her four cubs were traced by forest officials to capture them. The caught tiger cubs were also shifted to the Rehabilitation Centre to reunite with their mother.

Now at the Rehabilitation Centre, forest officials will monitor the tigress and her cubs before a call is taken by Chief Wildlife Warden to release the tigress and her cubs to the forests.

Deputy Conservator of Forests, Hunsur division Fayaz Quazi told Deccan Chronicle the tigress aged about 11 years was darted before it was captured from an agricultural field on November 27. A constant search was kept in the vicinity of Gowdanakatte village by forest officials to track the cubs.

“Use of thermal drone detected the tiger cubs in the night,” said the DCF before forest personnel engaged in a combing operation at Gowdanakatte, forest officials came across cubs, about 5 months old, and all of them were captured in a matter of an hour and half on Sunday one after the other.

A cub was captured on Sunday at around 10 am and 3 others were captured at around 11.30 am. The cubs were captured using nets by forest personnel spread out in separate teams in an agricultural field belonging to Ravikumar.

The rescued cubs were shifted to Chamundi Rehabilitation Centre where they reunited with their mother.