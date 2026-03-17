Tigress Found Dead, Electrocution Suspected

BENGALURU: A sub-adult tigress about 2 years was found dead in an agricultural field at Padugar village of Gundlupet taluk in Chamarajanagar on Monday night at around 10.45 pm and forest officials suspect the death of the tigress to have occurred after it came into contact with a live wire drawn from a nearby pole to his fence to guard his crops. The field is taken on lease by a farmer Parameshwarappa.

Forest officials told Deccan Chronicle on Tuesday the carcass of the tigress was discovered about 15-km from the Bandipur Tiger Reserve buffer zone. The strayed tigress came into contact with a live wire leading to its death. The power connection has been drawn by Parameshwarappa to his electric fence to guard his banana and jowar crops.

After the tigress death, forest officials said Parameshwarappa is absconding while Terakanambi police of Gundlupet and officials of Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation inspected the spot to find out the power drawn by the farmer which led to the death of a tigress.