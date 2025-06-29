Tigress, Cubs Killed in Revenge

Bengaluru: Three persons arrested for the poisoning to death of a tigress and her four cubs have allegedly told forest officials that it was an act of vengeance against the big cats for killing their cattle.

The carcasses of the tigress and her cubs were found in the Hoogyam range of Male Mahadeshwara (MM) Hills wildlife sanctuary in Chamarajanagar district earlier this week. Those arrested were identified as Konappa, Madaraju and Nagaraj, residents of Koppa in the vicinity of the sanctuary.

“The mass tiger deaths took place in retaliation to cattle kill,” stated a senior forest official and said the villagers letloose their cattle to graze in the forest areas. These animals are often mauled down by predators.

The accused reportedly told officials that they decided to kill the tigress over the killing of a cattle belonging to Konappa. The accused is said to have stuffed pesticide into a wound sustained by the dead cow on June 22 before it was eaten by a tigress and her four cubs leading to their deaths.

The carcasses were burnt as per procedure laid down by National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) on Friday. The accused persons have been booked under Wildlife Conservation Act, 1972.

Forest minister Eshwar Khandre said action has been initiated against the accused as per law.