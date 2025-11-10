Tigress And Her 3 Cubs Captured In Bandipur Buffer Zone

BENGALURU: A tigress with her 3 cubs settled in an abandoned field close to Kallahalli near human settlement on the periphery of Bandipur Tiger Reserve of Gundlupet taluk of Chamarajanagar district were captured in an operation on Monday. The tigress is about 5-year-old. The tigress and its cubs were captured as a precautionary measure before the tigress could attack villagers or vice versa.

The tigress was located in a 50-acres field with thick vegetative growth and the field was about 500-meters of Kallahalli village. Forest personnel alerted the senior forest officials on the presence of a tiger/tigress close to human settlement and wanted the big cat to be caught to avert possible attack from the predator on villagers.

They wanted the tigress to be caught and shifted away from human settlement. The captured tigress constantly preyed on cattle and created fear among the villagers of Kallahalli and surrounding villages.

After obtaining permission for its capture, forest personnel attached to Bandipur Buffer Zone pressed into action a drone to locate the tigress presence and to their surprise, they came across 3 cubs as well.

Taking up combing operation, forest officials were able to pinpoint the tigress location and darted it. Noticing their mother’s movement, 3 cubs got scattered around. After the tigress was darted, forest officials conducted a search for the cubs and eventually tracked them to reunite with their mother. The 3 cubs were kept in a cage prior to the re-union with their mother.

As of now, the tigress and her cubs are under observation from veterinarians and a decision will be taken by senior forest officials on releasing the captured tigress and her cubs.