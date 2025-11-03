Tigers Move Closer to Mysuru as Prey Abundance Lures Them Out of Forests

Bengaluru: Tigers are increasingly venturing out of Bandipur National Park into nearby farmlands and villages in Mysuru district, driven by an abundance of wild boars, say forest officials. The movement, particularly in the Hediyala and Omkara ranges, has raised fresh concerns over rising man-animal conflicts.

Bandipur National Park, spread across Mysuru and Chamarajanagar districts, has reported multiple tiger sightings near Yelawala—just 20 km from Mysuru—and even as close as Varkodu village, about 12 km from the city. In January 2024, a tiger was killed after being hit by a speeding car on the Mysuru–Ooty road near Nanjangud.

Officials said tigresses are increasingly giving birth and raising cubs in agricultural lands bordering the park. “With rising tiger numbers, some have moved to farms and fields that offer safety and a steady prey base,” a senior forest official told Deccan Chronicle.

Wild boars, which often raid crops at night, have become easy prey for the big cats. “A tiger needs one kill a week to survive, and the farmlands provide abundant opportunities,” the official added.

Tragically, two people were killed and one injured in tiger attacks near Bandipur in October. In one case, a villager was mauled when he unknowingly entered a tomato field where a tigress was sheltering her cubs.

Forest officials noted that tigers from the Omkara and Hediyala ranges of Nanjangud taluk may be straying closer to Mysuru city, drawn by prey and small forest patches that offer cover.