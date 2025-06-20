Tiger Mauls A Woman On The Edge Of Bandipur National Park

BENGALURU: A woman engaged at her fields in Deshipura Colony on the border of Omkar range of Bandipur National Park, Gundlupet taluk of Chamarajanagar district came under attack from a strayed tiger and the woman was dragged by the tiger into the forest where she was devoured her neck and stomach.

The victim identified as Puttamma (45) was at her fields on Thursday afternoon when a strayed tiger pounced on her and dragged her. The screams of the victim alerted the farmers in the vicinity and rushed to rescue Puttamma but by then the tiger had dragged her into the forest. The victim is survived by children-Sharath and Abbayi.

Villagers wanted the tiger which killed Puttamma be shot dead. Forest officials visited the village. Bandipur Project Tiger Director Prabhakaran assured the villagers to place a cage to trap the strayed tiger if it makes a come back to the village. Cameras will also be installed to monitor the movements of the tiger as chances of the tiger attack again in the vicinity.