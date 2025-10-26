Tiger Mauls A Villager In Mysuru

BENGALURU: A tiger strayed into Mullur village on the borders of Nugu wildlife range of Bandipur National Park in Mysuru on Sunday wherein it attacked and killed a villager identified as Rajshekar (65).

The tiger attacked Rajshekar when he had left his cattle for grazing in an open field. The tiger caught hold of Rajshekar’s neck and dragged it to a fair distance. The tiger left the body before it fled from the spot. Rajshekar succumbed to injuries and profuse bleeding after he was attacked by a tiger.

Over a tiger killing a villager, Minister of Forests and Environment Eshwar Khandre on Sunday directed forest officials to initiate steps to catch the tiger on the prowl and wanted villagers on the borders of Bandipur to be extra vigilant from straying wild animals such as elephants, tigers and leopards.