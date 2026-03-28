Tiger Dies Caught In Barbed Wire Fence Outside Reserve, Minister Orders Probe

BENGALURU: A tiger was found dead caught in a barbed wire fence in a passage between two agricultural fields on Friday at Agasanahundi village in H.D. Kote taluk of Mysuru district falling outside the borders of Metikuppe range of Nagarahole Tiger Reserve.

The tiger carcass was discovered by forest officials about 300 meters from the forest border in between the fields owned by farmers Girish and Bala Shankar. Forest officials stated farmers fenced their fields using barbed wire and the tiger was caught while trying to pass through the passage leading to its death. Over the death of the tiger, forest officials registered cases against field owners under the provisions of Wildlife Protection Act.

Meanwhile, Minister of Forests and Environment Eshwar Khandre observed dereliction of duty on part of officials despite giving clear directions to remove snares/barbed fences nothing substantial happened. He ordered a probe into the death of the tiger and wanted the probe to cover any negligence on part of the patrolling staff.