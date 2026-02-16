Tiger Carcass Discovered in Gundal Reservoir

Bengaluru: A carcass of a tiger about 6 years old was discovered floating on water of Gundal reservoir in Kollegal taluk of Chamarajanagar on Sunday.

Officials from Kollegal Wildlife Division of Biligirirangaswamy Temple (BRT), a tiger reserve, suspect the death of the tiger after it was trapped in a snare before the animal succumbed.

Earlier, visitors to Gundal reservoir came across the carcass and alerted the forest officials. The Gundal reservoir lies in close proximity to BRT, said forest officials.