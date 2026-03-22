Three Women Killed, 8 Injured in Bengaluru Rural Road Accident

Three women were killed and eight others injured in a road accident near Rani Cross on the outskirts of Devanahalli in Karnataka’s Bengaluru Rural district.

The accident took place on National Highway 648, which connects Hoskote and Dabaspet, when a lorry collided with a Tata Traveller (TT) vehicle that was entering a service road from the highway. The impact of the collision was severe, leaving a portion of the TT vehicle completely crushed.

The deceased have been identified as Jayamma (60), Yashodamma (60), and Ganga (38), all residents of Tiptur in Tumakuru district.

Among the injured, Kempamma sustained critical injuries and has been shifted to a hospital in Bengaluru for advanced treatment. The remaining injured passengers are also receiving medical care.

A case has been registered at the Devanahalli Traffic Police Station, and further investigation into the incident is underway.