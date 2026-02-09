Three Try To Abduct Schoolgirl In Belthangady, Injure Her

Mangaluru: Three unidentified men allegedly tried to abduct a 16-year-old schoolgirl in Belthangady taluk on Monday morning, injuring her when she resisted.

According to the police, the incident took place around 8.30 am within the jurisdiction of Belthangady police station. The girl was in a scooter to school when three men, who arrived in a Maruti Omni van with their faces covered, intercepted her about 300 metres from her house and tried to abduct her.

When she resisted, the assailants attacked her with a knife, stabbing her four times on her left hand. Police said the injuries were superficial and did not require stitches.

The girl later went to the police station along with her parents and lodged a complaint. Based on her statement, a case has been registered. Investigation is on to trace the accused.