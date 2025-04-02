Three of Family Killed as Speeding Car Flips Multiple Times in Karnataka

Three members of a family, including two boys died, and three others were injured allegedly after their speeding car flipped on the road in this district, police said on Wednesday. The accident that occurred on Tuesday morning on NH-150 A was caught on CCTV camera. In the video, the car could be seen hitting the divider and flipping at least 10 times non-stop.

Preliminary inquiry revealed that the driver of the speeding car allegedly lost control and crashed into the divider following which the vehicle flipped at least 10 times resulting in death of Moula Abdul (35) who was driving it and his two sons, they said. The injured were admitted to the hospital for treatment.

The family, hailing from Yadgiri district, was traveling from Bengaluru to their native place when the mishap occurred, police said, adding further investigation is underway.