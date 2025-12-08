Three of a Family End Life in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Three members of a family allegedly committed suicide by consuming poison at their house in Tavarekere 2nd cross near Koramangala in Bengaluru city on Monday and the police suspect the family members might have taken the drastic step to end their lives under mounting pressure to repay loans they had borrowed.

The deceased have been identified as Madamma (68), her daughter Sudha (38) and grandson of Madamma identified as Monish (14). Madamma and Sudha might have poisoned Monish first and later both consumed poison leading to their deaths. They might have consumed poison at around 9 am and police were alerted about the deaths after neighbours grew suspicious that the door of the house remained unopened in the morning.

Madamma and Sudha tried their luck in selling biryani and later took to selling chips. They did not find success in both the ventures and their businesses went under loss resulting in financial burden on them. The mother and her daughter sold milk and also worked as domestic helpers.

Sudha was separated from her husband and lived with her mother. It is said she was worried over the future of her son Monish since increasing debt and growing pressure to repay loans might have made her take the extreme step to end their lives. Suddaguntepalya police have registered a case and investigations are on.