Three More Arrested in Mangaluru Bizman’s Suicide Case

Mangaluru: Mangaluru police have apprehended three more individuals in connection with the blackmail and provocation leading to the suicide of businessman Mumtaz Ali. With this the total number of arrests has increased to five.



On Wednesday, the Central Crime Branch (CCB) team took Abdul Sattar, Mustafa, and Shafi into custody and presented them before the investigating officer of Kavoor Police Station. Earlier, on Tuesday, the police had arrested Rehmat and Shoaib, who were subsequently produced before the court. They are in police custody and are currently undergoing interrogation.

On October 6 BM Mumtaz Ali had reportedly stopped his car near the bridge at Kooluru, where he tragically committed suicide by jumping into the river, driven by the alleged blackmail and provocation. A case has been registered under BNS sections 308(2), 308(5), 352, 351(2), 190, and 108 against six individuals- Rahmat, Abdul Sattar, Khalandar Shafi, Mohammad Mustafa, Shuaib and Mohammad Siraj Salam.

The search is on for Siraj.