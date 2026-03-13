Three Killed, One Injured In Car–KSRTC Bus Collision Near Shiradi Ghat

Mangaluru: Three persons died and another sustained serious injuries in a collision between a car and a KSRTC bus near Shiradi Ghat, about 80 kms from Mangaluru on Friday afternoon.

According to police, the accident occurred around 3.30 pm near Shiradi Ghat under the limits of Uppinangady Police Station. A car was travelling from Hassan towards Mangaluru when it collided with a Rajahamsa bus of Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation that was heading from Dharmasthala to Tirupati.

Three occupants of the car died in the accident. The deceased have been identified as Chandrashekhar (57) of Shishila, Janardhan Gowda (58) of Ujire, and Sridhar Gowda (61) of Marakada.

Another passenger in the car, Suresh (58) of Ujire, sustained grievous injuries and has been admitted to a private hospital in Mangaluru for treatment.

Police have registered a case at Uppinangady Police Station and investigation is under progress.