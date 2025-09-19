Three Killed as Car Overturns, Rams Bus in Gadag

 Top
Karnataka
DC Correspondent
19 Sept 2025 2:21 AM IST

Gadag Rural Police visited the spot and shifted the bodies to JIMS Hospital for post-mortem

Gadag: Three people were killed on the spot after their car overturned and rammed into a bus near Harlapur Cross on National Highway in Gadag taluk on Thursday.

The deceased have been identified as Eeranna Uppar (38), a constable at Koppal District Police Control Room and resident of Itagi village in Kukanoor taluk, Koppal district, Arjun Nelluru (34), a constable at Haveri District Police Control Room and resident of Hunagund village in Bankapur taluk, and his relative Ravi Nelluru (42).

It is said that the car, which was heading towards Haveri from Koppal via Gadag, went out of control, crossed the divider, overturned, and collided with a bus moving towards Hospet. All three in the car died on the spot.

Gadag Rural Police visited the spot and shifted the bodies to JIMS Hospital for post-mortem. A case has been registered.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
