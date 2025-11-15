Three Killed as Auto Rickshaw Crushed Between Two Tankers

Mangaluru: Three people, including an autorickshaw driver and two passengers, were killed after an autorickshaw was crushed between two tankers in an accident near Panambur Junction on Saturday morning.

The accident occurred around 11.15 am when a cow was seen crossing the road. A gas tanker travelling from Mulki towards Mangaluru stopped to let the animal pass. An autorickshaw coming behind it also halted, followed by an Innova car.

At the same moment, another tanker coming from behind rammed the Innova at high speed. The impact pushed the car to the left, while the auto rickshaw got stuck between the two tankers, leaving it completely mangled.

The autorickshaw driver and two passengers died on the spot. The deceased have been identified as Mohammed Kunchi (25) – Autorickshaw driver, Aboobakar (65) and Ibrahim (68) (both passengers).

Anand Sanil, a passenger in the Innova car has sustained injuries.

Police have arrested Mohd Sheiky, the driver of the tanker that caused the collision.