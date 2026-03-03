Three Held On Charge Of Murder In Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Police arrested three persons including a woman over alleged murder of a person who is said to have succumbed to multiple stabbing with a knife and later suffocated him to death using a plastic cover around his face. The incident occurred at a house in Manjunath Nagar under Bagalgunte police station limits of Bengaluru city, a couple of days back.

Police gave the names of the accused as Bindu, her associates-Vinay and Dhanush Gowda while the deceased is identified as Mohan Rao, 45, a pigmy collector.

About three months back, police said, Bindu and Mohan Rao stayed at a rented house in Manjunath Nagar and both were separated from their spouses. Meanwhile, Bindu came into contact with Vinay, a truck driver and soon they decided to get married. However, the decision of Bindu to marry Vinay was opposed by Mohan Rao.

To make their way clear, Bindu and Vinay hatched a plan to eliminate Mohan Rao, an obstacle for their marriage. They organized a party and made Mohan Rao drink before they stabbed him and suffocated him to death. Bindu and Vinay were helped by Dhanush Gowda, a worker in a non-vegetarian hotel.

Police made a spot inspection of the house in Manjunath Nagar based on complaints from neighbours over a foul-smell emanating from the house and came across the body of Mohan Rao.

The accused Bindu claimed she is a law graduate and acted in some Kannada movies in small roles. Police verification of Bindu’s educational background is going on. A case has been registered and investigations are underway.