Three Dead, Six Injured as Car Crashes into Narayana Guru Circle in Bantwal

A devastating accident on early Saturday morning left three people dead and six others critically injured when an Innova car lost control and crashed into the Narayana Guru Circle at BC Road in Bantwal, about 20 km from Mangaluru.

The vehicle, traveling from Bengaluru to Mangaluru on NH 75, reportedly went out of control as it reached BC Road, resulting in the tragic collision.

Of the nine passengers onboard, three Bengaluru residents — Ravi (64), Nanjamma (75), and Ramya (23) — succumbed to the accident. The remaining six passengers — Sushila, Keerthi Kumar, Kiran, Bindu, Prashanth, and the driver Subrahmanya — sustained serious injuries and have been admitted to a local hospital for treatment. All those involved were family members.

Bantwal Traffic Police have registered a case under Sections 281, 125A, and 106 of the BNS in connection with the accident.