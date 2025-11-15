 Top
Three Dead, Six Injured as Car Crashes into Narayana Guru Circle in Bantwal

Karnataka
15 Nov 2025 2:01 PM IST

Innova traveling from Bengaluru to Mangaluru loses control early Saturday, claiming three lives and leaving six seriously injured

A tragic road accident near Mangaluru’s Narayana Guru Circle kills three family members and injures six when an Innova swerves out of control on NH 75.

A devastating accident on early Saturday morning left three people dead and six others critically injured when an Innova car lost control and crashed into the Narayana Guru Circle at BC Road in Bantwal, about 20 km from Mangaluru.

The vehicle, traveling from Bengaluru to Mangaluru on NH 75, reportedly went out of control as it reached BC Road, resulting in the tragic collision.

Of the nine passengers onboard, three Bengaluru residents — Ravi (64), Nanjamma (75), and Ramya (23) — succumbed to the accident. The remaining six passengers — Sushila, Keerthi Kumar, Kiran, Bindu, Prashanth, and the driver Subrahmanya — sustained serious injuries and have been admitted to a local hospital for treatment. All those involved were family members.

Bantwal Traffic Police have registered a case under Sections 281, 125A, and 106 of the BNS in connection with the accident.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
road accident car accident 
India Southern States Karnataka Bengaluru 
Gururaj A Paniyadi
About the AuthorGururaj A Paniyadi
Principal Correspondent with Deccan Chronicle, specializes in covering Coastal and North Karnataka districts. His expertise lies in Political Analysis, and he holds a profound interest in human interest stories, history and culture. Offering extensive coverage, Gururaj explores various facets, including politics, environment, archaeology, civic issues, education as well as crime.

