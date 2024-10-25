Three candidates file nomination papers for Sandur Assembly bypoll

Mangaluru: On the last day for filing nominations for the Sandur Assembly

by-election, three candidates submitted their nomination papers on Friday.

N Anjinappa, representing the Karnataka Janata Party, TM Maruthi as an independent candidate, and Bangaru Hanumantha from the BJP each filed their nominations. In total, five nomination papers have been submitted by these three candidates.

Since the announcement of the election, seven candidates have submitted a total of 13 nomination papers. Among them, independent candidates N Venkanna, TR Swamy, Bangaru Anil Kumar, and TM Maruthi each submitted one nomination paper. Congress candidate E Annapoorna has submitted four nomination papers, while Bangaru Hanumantha has submitted four as the BJP candidate. N Anjinappa submitted one nomination paper representing the Karnataka Janata Party.

Meanwhile, in the Shiggaon constituency by-election, 20 candidates submitted 25 nomination papers on Friday. Yasir Ahmadkhan Pathan from the Indian National Congress submitted four sets of nomination papers, while Bharath Bommai from the BJP submitted two. Independent candidate Syed Azeempeer Khadri also submitted two sets of nominations. Ravi Krishna Reddy from the Karnataka Rajya Samiti, Maktumasaab Mulla from the Indian Political Congress, Sachin Kumar Karjekannavar from the Uttama Prajakiya Party, Shaukat Ali Bankapur from the Tippu Sultan Party, independent candidates—Raju Naikawadi, Shankappa Hulasogi, Jitendra Kanavalli, Shamachari Kammara, Umesh Daivajnya, Siddappa Hosalli, G. Achijana Kumar, Gurusiddagouda Dyavanagoudra, Manjunath Kunnur, Lalasab Nadaf, Ambrose Mello, Nabisaab Mellagatti, and Satappa Desai—each submitted one set of nomination papers.

So far, a total of 46 nomination papers have been submitted by 26 candidates.

Nomination papers will be scrutinized on October 28, and the last day to withdraw nominations is Oct 30.