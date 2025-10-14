Three Boys Drown In Sea Near Udupi

Udupi: Three boys drowned while swimming in the sea at Koderi Hosahithlu near Kirimanjeshwara village, about 60 km from Udupi district.

The victims, all residents of the area, had gone to the sea for a swim when they got caught in the waters.

The deceased have been identified as 15-year-old Ashish Devadiga, of Makkithar, Hosahithlu, 16-year-old Sooraj Poojary, of Makkithar, Hosahithlu, and 18-year-old Sanketh Devadiga, of Makkithar, Nagoor, Kirimanjeshwara village.

The bodies were recovered by rescue teams after the incident was reported to the police. Byndoor Police have registered a case.