 Top
Home » Southern States » Karnataka

Three Boys Drown In Sea Near Udupi

Karnataka
Gururaj A Paniyadi
14 Oct 2025 10:44 PM IST

The victims, all residents of the area, had gone to the sea for a swim when they got caught in the waters: Reports

Three Boys Drown In Sea Near Udupi
x
Representational Image — DC File

Udupi: Three boys drowned while swimming in the sea at Koderi Hosahithlu near Kirimanjeshwara village, about 60 km from Udupi district.

The victims, all residents of the area, had gone to the sea for a swim when they got caught in the waters.

The deceased have been identified as 15-year-old Ashish Devadiga, of Makkithar, Hosahithlu, 16-year-old Sooraj Poojary, of Makkithar, Hosahithlu, and 18-year-old Sanketh Devadiga, of Makkithar, Nagoor, Kirimanjeshwara village.

The bodies were recovered by rescue teams after the incident was reported to the police. Byndoor Police have registered a case.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
boys drowned Udupi news swimming Body recovered police registered a case 
India Southern States Karnataka Udupi 
Gururaj A Paniyadi
About the AuthorGururaj A Paniyadi
Principal Correspondent with Deccan Chronicle, specializes in covering Coastal and North Karnataka districts. His expertise lies in Political Analysis, and he holds a profound interest in human interest stories, history and culture. Offering extensive coverage, Gururaj explores various facets, including politics, environment, archaeology, civic issues, education as well as crime.

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X