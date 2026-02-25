Three Booked in Kalaburagi After Video of Weapon Display at Wedding Goes Viral

Kalaburagi: Kalaburagi City Police have booked three persons after a video allegedly showing them dancing with lethal weapons during a wedding function in the city went viral on social media.



The incident took place at Adarsha Kalyana Mantapa in Shakti Nagar, which falls under the limits of Ashok Nagar police station in Kalaburagi City. During the wedding ceremony of a youth named Tushar, two persons identified as Sanjay and Rajavardhan allegedly danced in public holding a sharp knife and a sword, creating fear among those present at the venue.

The video of the act was widely circulated on social media, following which Ashok Nagar police registered a suo motu case. An FIR has been filed under Sections 54 and 351(2) read with 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, and Section 25(1)(A) of the Arms Act.

The act was allegedly carried out at the instigation of Tushar, and that the accused had displayed the weapons in a manner that could have caused panic among the public.

All three accused — Sanjay, Rajavardhan and Tushar — have been arrested in connection with the case.