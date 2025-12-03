Thousands Throng Anjanadri for Hanumamala Visarjana

Koppal: “Sri Ram Jayaram… Pavanasuta Anjaneya Jay!” — the chants echoed across the slopes of Anjanadri, as thousands of Hanumamala devotees climbed the sacred hill to complete their vow. The hill glowed at night with colourful lighting, and this year, a two-kilometre stretch around Anjanadri resonated with Ramanama chants played through loudspeakers.

The two-day Hanumamala Visarjana, held at Anjanadri- the birthplace of Lord Hanuman, concluded on Wednesday with an overwhelming surge of faith and footfalls.

Pilgrims had begun arriving from Tuesday— some arriving in groups on foot from neighbouring villages, others travelling in vehicles from distant districts and some from even other states. The district administration, anticipating the massive turnout, had arranged drinking water points, bath facilities, prasadam counters, helplines, medical teams, transport options and adequate police deployment. The Koppal District Police even launched a special “Hanumamala Route Map–2025” to guide visitors.

Health teams were positioned at intervals along the hill steps, while prasadam — including wheat 'Huggi,' rice, sambar and tomato chutney — was served at the Veda Pathashala through multiple counters to ensure zero crowding.

The organisers also ensured a plastic-free, eco-friendly event.