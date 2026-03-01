Thimmapur Women Channel Gruha Lakshmi Money To Construct Yellamma Temple Work

Gadag: What began as a guarantee scheme has turned into a collective act of devotion in Thimmapur village of Gadag taluk, where about 850 women have decided to donate one month’s Gruha Lakshmi money for the construction of the long-pending Sri Renukadevi Yellamma temple in their village.

The temple construction had begun about four years ago but was left incomplete due to shortage of funds. Unwilling to let the project remain stalled, the women of the village discussed the issue among themselves and unanimously resolved to pool their Gruha Lakshmi assistance of February month to revive the work.

There are about 850 beneficiaries of the Gruha Lakshmi scheme in the village. If all the 850 beneficiaries contribute Rs 2,000 each then it would be over 16 lakh. So far, about 100 women have given their share.

The initiative has drawn appreciation from Minister for Women and Child Development Lakshmi Hebbalkar has lauded the women of Thimmapur village.

“Your devotion and commitment in prioritising the renovation and development of the temple for the welfare of society and the village, even above your personal needs, is truly commendable,” she stated.

The Minister said the ‘Gruha Lakshmi’ scheme, which was implemented as a result of the far-sighted vision of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, is today not only strengthening families financially but is also being utilised for religious and social causes through the devotion shown by women.

She added that the incident itself stands as proof that, as envisaged by the Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister, women are becoming economically independent.