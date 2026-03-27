Tele Manas Data Points To More People Reaching Out to Seek Mental Health Support In The Country

BENGALURU: The launch of Tele MANAS by Union Government to provide tele-mental health support round the clock for free, confidential and nationwide has come as a boon to help people mainly with suicidal thoughts/suicide attempts/distress as data reflect more people reach for support quite earlier seeking support to overcome their problem.

Since its launch on world mental health day on October 10, 2022 in the country, Tele-Manas counsellors across the country have received 3, 337, 017 calls nationwide and 2, 15, 615 of them are to Karnataka cell.

Tele-MANAS 14416 services help people overcome suicidal thoughts in several ways such as immediate access to support individuals experiencing suicidal thoughts can quickly connect with trained counsellors or mental health professionals, trained professionals conduct brief risk assessment, provide emotional stabilization and de-escalate distress during acute crises.

It also provides guidance and coping strategies and linkage to further care which include individuals with higher risk are referred to nearby hospitals or mental health services for in-person treatment and follow-up. Tele-MANAS and 112 emergency response support system has significantly helped in facilitating timely access to emergency psychiatric care.

Among many success stories, a 25-year-old woman from an urban area contacted Tele-MANAS with active suicidal thoughts related to interpersonal distress. A Mental Health Professional conducted a brief risk assessment of the woman, provided emotional support and guided her to the nearest hospital while remaining on the call during transit. The Mental Health Professional coordinated with the hospital staff upon her arrival and ensured immediate care. The timely intervention helped connect the caller to urgent professional support.

In other case, a 22-year-old male contacted Tele-MANAS during a panic attack and expressed he might be experiencing a heart attack. The counsellor assessed the condition and provided him with immediate emotional stabilization. He was guided in relaxation techniques and helped him reduce distress. After the caller stabilized and no acute risk was identified in him, the caller was advised to continue practicing relaxation techniques and seek an in-person medical consultation.

Archana Kartik, project manager at E-Health Research Centre IIIT-B told Deccan Chronicle on Friday “The number point at increasing psychological distress.” However, she said “There is also an encouraging increase in help seeking behavior. More people are reaching out for support, often at earlier stages of crisis which is a critical step in suicide prevention.”

As far as Karnataka is concerned, Archana observed young adults are among the most affected age groups. National data pointed to individuals between 18-30 account for a substantial proportion of suicide deaths and this pattern is strongly reflected in urban centres such as Bengaluru.

The major reasons driving suicides include family problems, relationship and marriage related issues, academic pressure, employment related stress, financial insecurity and mental health conditions as depression and anxiety.

Hanging continues the most common reported method of suicide in Bengaluru followed by consumption of poison to end their lives. Between 2022 and November, 2025 showed a total of 9, 450 people ended their lives by suicide in Bengaluru and analysis of the data pointed to Bengaluru reporting 7 deaths a day on an average. Out of 9, 450 suicides Bengaluru reported, data showed 8, 148 were hanging cases. 740 took a drastic step to end their lives by consuming poison and 204 cases where either jumping from buildings/high rise structures.

Professor and head of department of psychiatry at Mysuru Medical College and Research Institute Dr Raveesh B.N. attributed the death by suicide is a self-directed injury due to intense emotional pain and a lack of problem solving skills. “It is a psycho-social problem,” he observed.

Raveesh said “If people don’t learn problem solving skills, they are vulnerable to taking extreme steps to end their lives.”

Dr Kiran Reddy, a senior resident at Tele-MANAS, National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences, Bengaluru “If one develops suicidal thoughts, they must call helpline number immediately and seek professional help. They need to talk to close ones and move to a safer place immediately.”