Telangana Tourist Drowns At Vibhuti Falls In Uttara Kannada

Karwar: A tourist from Telangana drowned at Vibhuti Falls in Uttara Kannada district on Monday morning.

Police told Deccan Chronicle that the deceased has been identified as Ajay, a native of Korutla village in Jagtial district.

The incident occurred at Vibhuti Falls, around 50 km from Gokarna. Ajay was part of a group of three childhood friends from Jagtial who had come on a tour through a travel agency. Three tourists from Tamil Nadu were also travelling with them in the same vehicle.

The group had visited Dandeli and nearby places on Sunday and reached Vibhuti Falls on Monday. Ajay is said to have ventured into the water when he drowned.

Police said Ajay had been working as a chef in Dubai for the past three years and had returned to India about a month ago on vacation.