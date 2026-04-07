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Telangana Tourist Drowns At Vibhuti Falls In Uttara Kannada

Karnataka
7 April 2026 1:54 AM IST

Police told Deccan Chronicle that the deceased has been identified as Ajay, a native of Korutla village in Jagtial district.

Telangana Tourist Drowns At Vibhuti Falls In Uttara Kannada
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The group had visited Dandeli and nearby places on Sunday and reached Vibhuti Falls on Monday. — Internet

Karwar: A tourist from Telangana drowned at Vibhuti Falls in Uttara Kannada district on Monday morning.

Police told Deccan Chronicle that the deceased has been identified as Ajay, a native of Korutla village in Jagtial district.

The incident occurred at Vibhuti Falls, around 50 km from Gokarna. Ajay was part of a group of three childhood friends from Jagtial who had come on a tour through a travel agency. Three tourists from Tamil Nadu were also travelling with them in the same vehicle.

The group had visited Dandeli and nearby places on Sunday and reached Vibhuti Falls on Monday. Ajay is said to have ventured into the water when he drowned.

Police said Ajay had been working as a chef in Dubai for the past three years and had returned to India about a month ago on vacation.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
tourists drowned travel agency 
India Southern States Karnataka Karwar 
Gururaj A Paniyadi
About the AuthorGururaj A Paniyadi
Principal Correspondent with Deccan Chronicle, specializes in covering Coastal and North Karnataka districts. His expertise lies in Political Analysis, and he holds a profound interest in human interest stories, history and culture. Offering extensive coverage, Gururaj explores various facets, including politics, environment, archaeology, civic issues, education as well as crime.

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