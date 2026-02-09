Tekkalakote Draws National Attention After Prehistoric Skeleton Find

Ballari: After Lakkundi in Gadag district, it is now Tekkalakote in Ballari district that is drawing national attention. Hundreds of people — ranging from curious villagers and history enthusiasts to researchers and students — are visiting the town following the recent discovery of prehistoric human skeletal remains and ancient artefacts. The heavy inflow of visitors has raised concerns about possible disruption to the ongoing excavation work. The discovery, which shows features suggestive of the Mesolithic period, has placed Tekkalakote at the centre of archaeological interest in the region.

For historians and archaeologists, Tekkalakote has long been known as an important site. Earlier excavations had identified it as a Neolithic settlement, and the surrounding hillocks are known for their rock art. Excavations conducted by a team led by noted archaeologist Nagaraj Rao in 1963-64 at Hirearla in Tekkalakote had yielded substantial evidence of Neolithic habitation, including skeletal remains. The present excavation, being carried out since the first week of July by a team led by Prof Namita S Sugandhi, Associate Professor of Anthropology from Hartwick College in the US, has now resulted in finding human skeletal remains and several artefacts at the Gaudramule site in Tekkalakote.

“Initially, the leg portion of a skeleton was found last week. On Saturday, a more complete skeleton was exposed. Evidence of pottery burials and early historic pottery fragments has also been found,” said Dr R Shejeshwara, Director of the Karnataka State Department of Archaeology, Museums and Heritage, Kamalapura-Hampi.

The latest findings suggest that the site may also have layers belonging to the Mesolithic period, indicating a long sequence of human occupation that possibly continued from the Mesolithic phase into the Early Historic period.

The present phase of excavation began in the first week of July but was halted due to the monsoon and has now resumed. The skeletal remains are proposed to be sent for carbon dating to determine their approximate period.

The burial appears to follow the pit burial method. A large stone placed has been found over the chest area which might be a specific funerary practice of the period.

The presence of numerous sharp-edged stone tools and hand axes suggests that the area may have been used for stone tool making, though further study is required.

According to Prof Sugandhi the place has immense research potential and requires long-term conservation and systematic scientific study.

Local experts added that nearly 17 locations in and around Tekkalakote could yield further insights into prehistoric human settlement in the region. Boodi Dibba, an Iron Age ash mound nearby, is among the sites that require detailed documentation and protection.