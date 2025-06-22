Teenager duped by cyber fraudster of Rs 17,000 for NEET Marks

Udupi: In a desperate attempt to show impressive NEET results to his family, a teenager from Udupi ended up paying Rs 17,000 to a cyber fraudster who provided him with a tampered scorecard.

A resident of Brahmagiri in Udupi has filed a police complaint alleging that his son, a recent NEET aspirant, was duped by a cyber fraudster who promised a forged NEET 2025 scorecard.

In his complaint, the person stated that his son, who turned 18 in May this year and appeared for the NEET exam on May 4, came across a YouTube channel named Editing Master (@EDITINGMASTER-d6r) in April. The channel allegedly offered services to digitally manipulate national exam scorecards and displayed contact numbers for further assistance.

The boy under academic pressure and stress contacted the said number via WhatsApp messenger and was introduced to a man identifying himself as Vishu Kumar, S/o Sanjeev Kumar. The person induced the boy into believing that he could provide edited versions of the NEET scorecard and OMR sheet showing a desirable rank. It was categorically presented as a tool to emotionally satisfy those around the student, not as something that would be used officially.

On 16th June 2025, the accused Vishu Kumar sent a digitally forged NEET scorecard and OMR sheet via WhatsApp to the boy, reflecting a fabricated score of 646 marks with AIR 107 and then deleted the chat after the boy downloaded the fake document. The forged scorecard falsely represented it as issued by NTA and carried a QR code linking to a cloud-based document. The accused allegedly deleted the WhatsApp chat immediately after sending the file.

The complainant has accused Vishu Kumar of cheating, impersonation, forgery of digital documents, and cyber fraud. He has urged police to register an FIR under the Indian Penal Code and IT Act, trace the phone numbers and bank accounts used in the fraud, and take steps to block the YouTube channel.

According to sources the father of the boy had initially believed the marks, however later when he checked the official website he found that his son’s rank was over 17 lakh.

Based on the complaint an FIR has been registered against the unknown person (who had introduced himself as Vishu Kumar) under Section 66C and 66D of Information Technology Act and under Section 336(2), 318(4), 335 and 336(3) of BNS.