Teacher’s Body Found in Lake in KGF Taluk

BENGALURU: Mystery shrouds the death of a school teacher, Akhtari Begum (53), a resident of Mahalakshmi Layout in Kolar town, after her body was discovered by police in Ayyapalli Lake of Kolar Gold Fields (KGF) taluk, about 40 km from Kolar town. She worked at K.B. Hosahalli School in Kolar taluk.

The teacher went missing two days back after a day's survey work at Narasapura village in Kolar taluk. She had left behind her mobile and her jewellery at her house before she left the house. Her family members registered a police complaint at Kolar town since Akhatri Begum did not return.

Police came across the dead body of Akhtari Begum in the lake and her bag was lying on the lakeside. The search by the police came across a bus travel ticket, which revealed the teacher travelled from Kolar to Betamangala on Monday morning. Later, she travelled from Betamangala to Chigarapura Gate, where Ayyappalli Lake is located.

Her family alleged she was under pressure to complete the socio-economic survey in time, while sources suspected that the teacher might have taken the drastic step to end her life by plunging into the lake, reportedly over disputes in her family. Kolar police are investigating the case.