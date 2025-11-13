SC Rejects TN Plea Against Mekedatu Project as ‘Premature’

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected a plea filed by the Tamil Nadu government against the construction of the Mekedatu Balancing Reservoir Project across the Cauvery river by Karnataka, calling the challenge “premature.”

A three-judge bench comprising Chief Justice of India B.R. Gavai and Justices K. Vinod Chandran and N.V. Anjaria said the project would be considered only after examining Tamil Nadu’s objections and the views of expert bodies, the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) and the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA).

The apex court said: “At this stage, the order passed by the CWC merely permits the preparation of the DPR, and that too after considering the objections of the State of Tamil Nadu and the inputs of experts from the CWMA and CWRC. It is also to be noted that the CWC has directed that prior approval of the CWMA and CWRC would be a prerequisite for considering the DPR. In view of this, we find that the present application is premature.”

The court added that the final decision by the CWC would be taken only after the preparation of the Detailed Project Report and after receiving the opinions of the CWMA and CWRC.

The bench noted that earlier, in August 2023, a three-judge bench had refused to interfere in issues arising from the 2023 monsoon and had asked the CWMA to assess the situation, observing that the court does not possess technical expertise. “We reiterate what was observed in our order dated August 25, 2023, that we do not possess such expertise. This Court has repeatedly stated that it should refrain from entering areas best left to experts,” the bench said.

The court further held that Karnataka is bound to release water in accordance with its directions and warned: “If Karnataka fails to comply with the directions of this Court, it faces the risk of committing contempt.”

The proposed reservoir at the Karnataka-Tamil Nadu border is located in Kanakapura, the hometown of Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, in Bengaluru South district.