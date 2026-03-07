Tamil Nadu Duo Nabbed For House Break-In

Udupi: Police have arrested two alleged inter-state burglars in connection with a house break-in and theft reported from Kaup taluk in Udupi district, in which valuables worth over Rs 19 lakh were stolen.

The arrested are identified as Esakki Raja (28) and Nambi Raja (23), both residents of Tirunelveli district in Tamil Nadu.

The theft occurred in the early hours of January 30 at around 1.45 am at a house in Kothalakatte of Uliyargoli village. The house owner had reportedly travelled to Mumbai at the time of the incident.

According to the police, the accused broke open the main door lock of the house using a strong weapon and entered the premises. They allegedly stole silver articles kept in the pooja room and valuables from the cupboard in the master bedroom. The stolen items included silver articles, about 30 grams of melted gold, a Rado wristwatch and cash. The total value of the stolen property has been estimated at Rs 19.05 lakh.

Based on a complaint, a case was registered at Kapu police station and an investigation was launched. Acting on clues gathered during the probe, a team led by Kaup Circle Inspector Azmath Ali G arrested two suspects identified as Esakki Raja (28) and Nambi Raja (23), both residents of Tirunelveli district in Tamil Nadu.

Police said the two are known inter-state offenders and cases have been registered against them at several police stations in Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

Investigators said three other key accused, also believed to be residents of Tamil Nadu, are yet to be traced. Efforts are under way to apprehend them and recover the stolen property.

