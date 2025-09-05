Swamijis Urge NIA Probe into Dharmasthala Row, Meet Amit Shah

Mangaluru: A delegation of eight Swamijis met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Wednesday night, urging a probe by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) into the controversy surrounding Dharmasthala.

The seers, led by Sri Rajashekharananda Swamiji of Vajradehi Math, included Jagadguru Sri Vachanananda Swamiji (Panchamasali Peetha, Harihar), Jagadguru Immadi Siddarameshwara Swamiji (Bhovi Gurupeetha, Chitradurga), Sri Shanta Mallikarjuna Swamiji (Saluru Brahanmath, Male Mahadeshwara Hills), Jagadguru Purushottamananda Swamiji (Bhagiratha Gurupeetha, Hosadurga), Sri Atmaram Swamiji (Gurudeva Ashram, Kakamari), Sri Dharmasena Swamiji (Digambar Jain Math, Varur), and Sri Sourabhsen Swamiji (Jain Math, Tijaria, Rajasthan).

The hour-long meeting (9:30 pm to 10:30 pm) saw the seers describe the developments at Dharmasthala as “kshetra apachara,” alleging a larger conspiracy and false accusations with malicious intent. They argued that since the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe is confined to Karnataka, a central agency like the NIA should step in.

Sri Rajashekharananda Swamiji said Amit Shah assured them that the Centre is monitoring the issue closely and would consider further steps once the SIT submits its report. The delegation also demanded an NIA office in Mangaluru.

In a memorandum, the seers termed the controversy an “assault on Sanatana and Jain Dharma,” urging strong action against “anti-national forces.” They cited earlier attacks on temples and saints, including the Palghar lynching and the death of Acharya Kamakumar Nandi Maharaj in Belagavi, and warned of growing threats to religious leaders.

They also expressed concern over derogatory content by social media influencers targeting saints and suggested an ombudsman to regulate online platforms. According to the seers, Amit Shah said the government is considering new legislation in this regard.

The delegation further cautioned against attempts to divide Hindus along caste lines. “We are happy with Amit Shah ji’s response. Despite his busy schedule, he gave us time, listened patiently, and responded positively,” said Sri Rajashekharananda Swamiji.