Suspended Congress Leader On The Run, Arrested

BENGALURU: Suspended Congress leader Rajeev Gowda, on the run for about 11 days, was arrested by Chikkaballapura police on Monday while he was en route to Kerala via Mangaluru, He has been booked on a complaint from Sidlaghatta Amrutha, commissioner of the City Municipal Council, accusing him of abusing and intimidating her in a mobile phone conversation.

An audio conversation between Rajeev Gowda and Amrutha went viral after which the commissioner registered a complaint. Initiating disciplinary action against Rajeev Gowda, the Congress placed him under suspension.

Police issued a lookout notice against Rajeev Gowda while his anticipatory bail was rejected by the High Court. The controversy erupted when the CMC staff removed a banner featuring Rajeev Gowda as it was obstructing the free movement of traffic.

Rajeev Gowda allegedly abused Amrutha during the mobile phone conversation and threatened to set the CMC office on fire. Police said Gowda was travelling in a car belonging to his friend, a businessman.