Survey Not to Target Any Caste, Says CM Siddaramaiah

Koppal: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday firmly rejected allegations that the ongoing economic, social and educational survey was aimed at targeting or suppressing any community, asserting those who oppose the idea of an equal society are resisting the survey.

Speaking to reporters in Koppal, the CM was responding to a question on Union Minister V Somanna’s charge that the survey was aimed at “suppressing upper castes.”

“Isn’t such a survey needed? Without it, how will we know the real status of our people? We need accurate data to understand the condition of society,” the Chief Minister said. He added that those opposing the survey were in fact resisting the idea of social equality.

“The survey is not meant to suppress any caste. It is to collect data on economic, social and educational conditions. Those who do not want an equal society are opposing it,” he remarked.

Siddaramaiah noted that the survey work for 1.10 crore households had already been completed in the state and that as of Sunday, 63 per cent of the survey was done. The progress would be reviewed after which a decision would be taken on extending the survey period.

When asked about Union Minister Pralhad Joshi’s comment that he would not participate in the survey, Siddaramaiah shot back: “He is a Union Minister. Will he also oppose the caste census that the Union Government itself is planning to conduct?”

On his stand related to separate Lingayat religion, CM said that Enumerators record religion as declared by individuals themselves.

“On this issue, the people’s stand is my stand. I do not have a separate stand,” he clarified.