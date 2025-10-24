Surathkal Police Arrest Accused in Deepak Bar Stabbing Case

Mangaluru: The police have cracked the case of the stabbing incident that occurred near Deepak Bar in Kana, Surathkal, on the night of October 23, by arresting the accused.

According to the police, the incident took place around 10.30 p.m. on October 23 when an altercation broke out near Deepak Bar over a trivial issue. During the fight, Hasan Mukshid and Nizam were attacked with a knife by Gururaj Achari, a known rowdy-sheeter, and his associates Alex Santosh, Nithin, and Sushanth. Both victims sustained injuries, and a case of attempt to murder was registered at the Surathkal Police Station.

After sustained efforts, police arrested three of the accused Sushanth alias Kadavi (29), K.V. Alex (27), and Nithin (26). Arun Shetty (56) of Surathkal who allegedly provided them shelter has also been taken to custody.

However, the prime accused Gururaj Achari and another suspect named Ashok, who reportedly sheltered the accused, are still absconding. Police said search operations are underway to trace them.